Years after his tragic death at age 27, Kurt Cobain remains the crown prince of grunge. This documentary examines his rise from the trenches to the throne, a journey that began in his humble hometown of Aberdeen, Wash., and ended with his death from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, a loss felt around the world. The film features never-before-seen footage from Nirvana's heyday, as well as interviews with friends and relatives.