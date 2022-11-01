Kurt Cobain: The Early Life of a Legend

Not Available

Ten years after the wasteful death of Kurt Cobain he remains the only true musical icon of the post punk age. This film traces the early life of Kurt from his childhood in small town Washington right up to his first taste of superstardom at the dawn of the release of the multi platinum Nevermind album. Taking in all aspects of his life and career up to that pivotal stage, the story hinges on a narrative from esteemed Cobain biographer Charles Cross and is embellished with lengthy contributions from his relations, friends, band members, fellow musicians and numerous others who recall a side of Kurt not previously revealed.