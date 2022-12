Not Available

Acclaimed German conductor Kurt Masur leads the Gewandhaus Orchestra and Chorus in this performance of Beethoven's marvelously sprawling Symphony no. 9 in D Minor, op. 125, filmed live in Leipzig's Gewandhaus concert hall in 1991. Joining the magnificent assembly are soloists Venceslava Hruba-Freiberger, Doris Soffel, James Wagner and Gwynne Howell, providing an unforgettable setting for Beethoven's masterpiece.