It is the year 2012 AD. The entire Swiss Alpine region would be full of modern ski resorts if it were not for Kurt. Tucked away behind high mountains he reigns over the Haldigrat. Ten years ago, he saved an out-dated chair lift from demolition. Since then he operates it himself - headstrong, in all weathers and forthcoming. In this archaic world, where the contemporary clashes with the traditional, one can easily leave the everyday life behind.