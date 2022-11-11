Not Available

The movie is made up of three parts. Cursing: A year has passed since Mari's (Mayu Hotta) mother died. She still misses her mom very much and feels loneliness without her. Her father decides to marry Asami Kamijo (Ayaka Komatsu) and he brings her to their house. Mysterious events take place. Waltz: A filming team goes to an abandoned mountain home to film a mockumentary. The director purposely avoided giving out a screenplay. The director tells his team that a tragedy will happen. A tragedy then occurs that the director did not expect. Ordinary Everyday: A teacher visits the home of his student who broke his arm. Secrets are revealed of the two-faced family there