2008

Kurukshetra

  • History
  • War

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

January 1st, 2008

Studio

Damor Cinemas

As intense battles rage between Indian and Pakistani forces in the Kargil district of Kashmir, Indian Col. Mahadeva (Mohanlal) leads his brave troops on a dangerous mission to capture the rocky Kargil territory. This Malayalam-language war drama -- directed by Major Ravi, a former Indian Army officer -- also stars Cochin Hanifa, Bineesh Kodiyeri, Manikuttan, Biju Menon and Siddique, and features songs by Sidhharth Bipin.

Cast

MohanlalColonel Mahadevan
SiddiqueFussy Ahmed
Ravi MariyaColonel
Biju MenonMajor Rajesh
Sania SinghNurse
Cochin HaneefaGate Keeper

View Full Cast >

Images