Kurukshetra

2008

As intense battles rage between Indian and Pakistani forces in the Kargil district of Kashmir, Indian Col. Mahadeva (Mohanlal) leads his brave troops on a dangerous mission to capture the rocky Kargil territory. This Malayalam-language war drama -- directed by Major Ravi, a former Indian Army officer -- also stars Cochin Hanifa, Bineesh Kodiyeri, Manikuttan, Biju Menon and Siddique, and features songs by Sidhharth Bipin.