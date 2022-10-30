Kurumaisu de Boku wa Sora wo Tobu

Not Available

(I will Soar to the Skies in my Wheelchair ) Hasebe Yasuyuki is living his life carelessly alone in his apartment, until one day, he jumps from the top of a building escaping a street gang and injures his spinal cord. And the doctor tells him that he can't walk anymore. His mother, Haruko, hurries to the hospital for her son, however Yasuyuki is on bad terms with her, so he asks her to leave him alone. There he meets an ill kid in the hospital named Ishii Daisuke who is living his life positively, and the store staff Katou Kumi, who always smiles even though she had a sad past. He gains confidence and decides to start his rehabilitation. After Yasuyuki is discharged from the hospital, he starts relying on everybody everywhere, so he falls into despair and starts thinking of committing suicide seeing no future for himself.