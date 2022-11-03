Not Available

Kuruthipunal (1996) is a Tamil drama and action film directed by veteran cinematographer P. C. Sriram. The film starts with two sincere police officers Adhi Narayanan (Kamal Hassan) and Abbas (Arjun). Abbas sends two secret vigilance officers, named Anand and Shiva on an operation called Operation Dhanush, to mingle with a terror group headed by Badri (Nasser), with the task of providing updates about the movements of the group, then later sending it back to Abbas.In an accidental encounter, Adhi happens to get the opportunity to arrest a terrorist even without being aware that the captive is none other than the Terrorist Head Badri. There is an interesting mental battle between Adhi and Badri. Threatening to bring harm to Adhi's family if kept in police custody, Badri displays his power by demonstrating how he is able to sneak in members of his group anywhere, including police protected headquarters. Adhi, afraid for his family's safety, gives in and lets Badri escape.