Küss die Hand, Österreich

Not Available

Manfred Deix is a cartoonist an painter. Above all, his aggressive caricatures of politicians and political events in the Austrian provinces have made him notoriously famous far beyond national borders. His very personal chronicles of current events and portrayals of human calamities (Deix's people are generally obese and disproportionate) are also the contents of four books which are bestsellers. This documentary film of Peter Hajek describes the career and work of the Austrian, not only at work but among his numerous cats which, apart from his wife, mean very much to him.