Kuthiraivaal

An alcoholic bank employee Freud (38) from Chennai has to solve a strange mystery: why did he wake up one morning with a horse’s tail? To figure out the mystery behind the horse’s tail, he embarks on a journey through his dreams, illusions and memories encountering several peculiar characters. A transient woman Van Gogh takes us to a time when dawn broke over trees and mountains, not houses of stone. Meanwhile, there is a brutal murder, with the identity of the victim and perpetrator a riddle