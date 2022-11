Not Available

The movie is about Silambarasan, who falls in love with Divya Spandana and incurs the wrath of her father. Whether Silambarasan succeeds in marrying Divya Spandana, with the help of his college mates, forms the rest of the story. Srikanth Deva's tunes (he is in fact music director Deva's son) are catchy though familiar. The re-recording especially in stunt sequences is jarring.