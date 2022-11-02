Not Available

Kutob is a 2005 Filipino suspense horror film directed by Jose Javier Reyes; the title translates into "foreboding" in English. The film was a box office success in the Philippines, with both Reyes and Agustin also winning the Best Director and Best Actor awards respectively at the 2005 Metro Manila Film Festival; the film itself came third at the festival. The film contains elements of horror and the supernatural without being overtly of those genres, drawing comparisons in places to two US films; namely, Psycho and Carrie.