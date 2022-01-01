Kutunggu di Sudut Semanggi

Not Available

The film features the events taking place during the first Semanggi Tragedy, November 13th 1998. Combining fiction and real events, it uses footage from television coverage of the Semanggi shootings. Lanang, a student activist in Atmajaya University, is preparing for a mass scale demonstration at the Parliament Special Session with his friends. Lanang's mother, Mrs. Satya Graha and her friend, Jeng Tri, help the student action by providing logistics. On the same day, Novie, Lanang’s girlfriend is having her birthday. Lanang asks Novie to join the demonstration and after that, they will celebrate Novie’s birthday together. But Novie chooses to have a party at Indri’s house instead. In the afternoon, the Semanggi incident breaks. Lanang is one of the 250 victims of the shootings. Novie tries to find Lanang at the corner of Semanggi, but then she receives a call from Lanang’s friend, telling her that he is in the hospital.