Kuyenda N'kubvina (Walking Is Dancing)

Relatively little export, cultural or otherwise, reaches the west from southeastern Africa. Spurred by curiosity about how knowledge of place spreads, Kuyenda N’kubvina looks at how thought and culture propagate in Malawi. Weaving our way through video halls, book stores, radio stations and dance floors, in cities and small villages, we meet Malawians who traffic in rhythm and ideas. The video was instigated by the filmmaker’s ignorance about the people and culture of this region, and accompanies her as she seeks out individuals and infrastructures that channel and articulate Malawian identity.