Not Available

In The Well (Kuyu), Osman (Hayati Hamzaoğlu) is in love with his fellow villager Fatma (Nil Göncü). What Fatma feels about this is of no concern for him. The only thing that matters to him is his irresistible desire. He kidnaps Fatma, goes to jail for it, and his third attempt in forced compliance culminates in a tragic finale for both of them because of the young girl’s fatal revolt.