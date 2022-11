Not Available

A drama film set in Christmas time Helsinki, the main character of which is Ritva Hakala (Sinikka Hannula), the single parent of a little boy working in the office. While Ritva talks lightly about men and her future plans with other women at the office and coffees, she has to avoid her jealous and violent ex-husband (Kai Lind), who threatens a relationship with her new male friend Kale (Ossi Ahlapuro).