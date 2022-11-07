Kvish L'Lo Motzah

Not Available

Yaky Yosha's 1982 Israeli drama Kvish Lelo Motza (aka Dead End Street) observes the trials and travails of a young prostitute named Alice (Anat Atzmon) who is thrust into jail alongside her pimp and hustler boyfriend. In desperation, Alice devises a scheme to save both of them: she will take the steps necessary to free herself, then set about raising the money to save her beau. However, she fails to anticipate the arrival of a documentary crew comprised of husband and wife Yoram (Yehoram Gaon) and Miri (Gila Almagor), who insist on filming her as she undergoes rehabilitation; when Yoram begins to fall hard for Alice, it draws the ire and chagrin of Miri, who begins to seethe with jealousy.