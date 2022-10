Not Available

Sam Bleakley a former pro surfer and travel writer explores hard to reach places often misrepresented in the press. In this amazing journey he visits Liberia 10 years after the end of a civil war to tell the story of how surfing has helped a small community rebuild and grow. Between 1989 and 2004 a civil war gripped Liberia with child soldiers, amputees and war crimes so horrific that the memories still haunt the nation to this day.