Kya Super Kool Hain Hum (English: How Super Cool Are We) is an upcoming Bollywood comedy film directed by Sachin Yardi, and produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor. The film is a sequel to the 2005 surprise hit, Kyaa Kool Hai Hum. It stars Tusshar Kapoor and Ritesh Deshmukh from the original cast. The film is expected to release on 27th July 2012