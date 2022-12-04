Kyldex 1 projections

Not Available

This film was made to be screened on differents kinds of screens during the cybernetic luminodynamic experimental show "Kyldex 1" created by Nicolas Schöffer at the Opera of Hambourg in 1973. It is composed by images of differents sculptures and light effects created by Schöffer. The images are manipulated through a 20 facets optical diversificator patented by Schöffer. The print had been recently rediscovered into the archive of the artist and one of his electronic musical pieces had been added on the film.