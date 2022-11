Not Available

On the heels of his album "Revolution of the Cool," soulful singer Kyle Jason performs his smooth old-school blend of soul, jazz, blues, funk and rock 'n' roll to a live audience. This video also features a host of extras sure to delight fans of the talented producer, musician, vocalist, songwriter and actor. Jason's music videos for "Hot Sauce" and "Dopeman" are included as well as the documentary Coming from the Soul.