Kylie Minogue: Aphrodite Les Folies Live in London

For three decades, Kylie Minogue has been one of the world’s most successful music stars. Now, the queen of pop’s most extravagant stage show to date comes to Sky 1 HD and Sky 3D in Kylie Live In 2011: Aphrodite Les Folies on Sunday 19 June. Recorded at London’s O2 Arena in April 2011, Aphrodite Les Folies is a spectacle to behold. Featuring performance of tracks from the star’s latest album, Aphrodite, including Get Outta My Way, Closer and Put Your Hands Up (If You Feel Love), as well as classic anthems such as Can’t Get You Out Of My Head, On a Night Like This and Better The Devil You Know, this live concert sees Minogue at her best.