Kylie Minogue: Fever 2002

During the first half of 2002, Kylie Minogue toured Europe and Australia. This DVD captures it. Live In Manchester is a good concert that explores Kylie's musical catalog rather well from her days as a manufactured pop tart princess to her current status as icon and electro-pop diva. The concert occurs in seven different acts meant to display Kylie in some of the different manifestaions she has adopted throughout her career. Cultural references are everywhere in this concert. There's a nod to Keith Haring, and many others from Staney Kubrick, burlesque, and sci-fi flicks. It's all hard to catch, but done very well.