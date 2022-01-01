Kylie Minogue: Kiss Me Once Live at the SSE Hydro

Not Available

Kiss Me Once Live At The SSE Hydro is a concert film of its corresponding tour. The show was filmed at The SSE Hydro in Glasgow and directed by William Baker. It will be released on all formats including a double-disc CD, DVD, and Blu-ray. "Timebomb", which was not aired on the ITV special, was released to Kylie's official YouTube account as a sneek peek for the Blu-ray/CD and DVD/CD sets on March 4, 2015. "Tears On My Pillow" was performed in Glasgow and is also included on the DVD/Blu-ray, but is not included on the CD. The official cover of this video is a slightly silhouetted image of Kylie performing "Les Sex" on a pair of giant latex lips. The video is set to be released on 23 March, 2015. The DVD/Blu-ray will also include 'Sleepwalker', a short film which was played before each show started, and screen projections for 'In My Arms', 'Skirt', 'Chasing Ghosts', 'Sexercize' and 'Can't Get You Out Of My Head'.