The Let's Get to It Tour was the third tour by Australian pop singer Kylie Minogue. The tour was a continuation of the previous Rhythm of Love Tour which had already visited Australia and Asia. Together with five dancers, Minogue staged the tour in support of the album Let's Get to It. The show comprised an all-new wardrobe created exclusively by John Galliano and several new additions to the set list, many of which were written by Minogue herself.