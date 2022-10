Not Available

Catch Australian pop sensation Kylie Minogue live in concert as she performs an array of upbeat songs from her hit album, "Fever," such as "Can't Get You Out of My Head" and "Love at First Sight" as well as classic tunes such as "Locomotion." Recorded in front of an adoring Manchester audience, this lively, energetic and spirited concert features Minogue's signature stylized, impressively choreographed dance routines.