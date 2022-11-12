Kylie Minogue- Live In Sydney

Not Available

Hot off the heels of her 2001 World Tour, Kylie Minogue graces the stage for one final performance in her homeland of Australia. Filmed in Sydney, this theatrical extravaganza spans Kylie's 15-year musical evolution, including hits like "I Should Be So Lucky," "Better The Devil You Know," and the Top 10 smash, "Can't Get You Out Of My Head." From the catchy opening number, "Love Boat," to the sultry interpretation of Olivia Newton-John's "Physical," Kylie's energy never slows down