Kylie Minogue has been a household name for over the last three decades. The Australian bombshell has become a symbol for female independence. She is a true showbiz product and an incredibly successful woman. She is a true showbiz woman. Kylie has been at the top of the charts virtually since 1988 when she released the world wide phenomenon "The Loco-Motion". Join Kylie and discover her incredible journey. It is time for Showtime.