Kylie Minogue: White Diamond

Not Available

White Diamond: A Personal Portrait of Kylie Minogue is a 2007 documentary film directed and produced by William Baker and chronicling the life of Australian singer Kylie Minogue during her Showgirl: The Greatest Hits Tour in 2005. White Diamond was filmed between August 2006 and March 2007 in both Australia and the United Kingdom and follows Australian pop singer-songwriter Kylie Minogue on concert tour before and during her resurrected Showgirl: The Homecoming Tour, originally abandoned halfway through its original 2005 run, in Sydney, when Minogue was diagnosed with breast cancer. Intended as a document of Minogue's return to the stage following her treatment and recovery from cancer, the film also features on-stage and back-stage footage and interviews with a number of Minogue's tour crew, including Baker himself.