Inpired from the movie "Liar Liar", this movie is about a lawyer (Govinda) who lies his way through marriage and career. His wife (Sushmita Sen) falls in love with him because of his honesty and when she finds out of his dishonesty she threatens to divorce him. Their son, to avoid the divorce, wishes on a shooting star that his father should lose the ability to lie. What happens after that is an enjoyable journey.