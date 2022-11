Not Available

As a child, Kyoko learned latin dance from Jose, a Cuban-American serviceman stationed in Japan. Years later, Kyoko travels to New York to see Jose again. After much searching, she finds Jose, only to discover that he is dying of AIDS and no longer remembers much of his past, including the time he and Kyoko spent together. His last wish is to return to Miami to be with his family, and so Kyoko agrees to drive him, hoping that somewhere along the way, he will remember her.