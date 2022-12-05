Kyokyo Jitsujitsu 嘘々実実 2012

Not Available

At a job interview, Makoto tries to impress the interviewer by telling a lie: "I rode around Japan on stilts. His girlfriend, Nozomi, runs out of patience with him and leaves him after trying to pass the interview with a lie. In order to get back together with Nozomi, Makoto is determined to get the job offer and creates a story about his experience on the stilts trip, which was a lie. As he sweats it out, planning his route and carrying his backpack, he begins to see what he really wants to do. ......