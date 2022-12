Not Available

Rath, a Cambodian-American woman, returns to Cambodia in order to meet her favorite Khmer singer-actress, Thida after a series of long-distance telephone conversations. With strong help and support, Thida becomes godsister to Rath, who is allowed to live with Thida and her family in Cambodia. The two become inseparable and constantly spend time with each other. Unbeknownst to Thida, Rath has romantic feelings for her.