Kyss henne!

Not Available

Lisa Larsson, dancer at a theater, witnesses a traffic accident and banker Brenner's private driver asks her to be a witness. When her friends see her talk to the driver, they start to believe that she is Brenner's fiancée. The manager of the theater, Gravander, gives her the leading part in his latest show, in order to befriend Brenner. Larsson plays along in this mistake and when Brenner hears about this he asks to see Larsson, pretending to be a news journalist... Plot by Mattias Thuresson.