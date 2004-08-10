Kyun...! Ho Gaya Na

2004

Diya (Aishwarya Rai) is an intelligent university student who does not agree with arranged marriage. She spends much of her time at an orphanage in Coorg, helping her "Uncle" (Amitabh Bachchan) with the kids living there. The story begins when Diya travels to Mumbai to take exams. While there, she stays with her father's friend, and meets their lighthearted son, Arjun (Vivek Oberoi). His views on love are completely opposite hers. But they start spending time with each other and soon fall in love. Arjun however, is unaware that he is in love, whereas Diya professes her love. Misunderstandings occur until Arjun ventures off to the orphanage, in hopes of putting a smile on her face again after breaking her heart. There, he realizes his true feelings for Diya, who is planning to marry her childhood friend, Ishaan (Suniel Shetty). Luckily, this was all just a plan 'Uncle' made to get Arjun to realize his mistake of not professing love for Diya at the right moment.