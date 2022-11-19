Not Available

Even after 60 years, there is much to be explored and shared about the Holocaust. Scores of documentaries valiantly record survivors' harrowing testimonies or uncover a surprising new angle through archival research. But it's still possible to feel numb to the unspeakable images and stories from this diabolical chapter of human history. Propelled by this observation, Rex Bloomstein brings us KZ, a groundbreaking, haunting film that looks at emotional repression and confrontation today in relation to the Nazi atrocities. Bloomstein examines the spiritual shadow cast on visitors, tour guides, and local residents by Mauthausen, a concentration camp ("KZ" for short) on the banks of the Danube.