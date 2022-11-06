Not Available

L.627

  • Thriller
  • Drama
  • Crime

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Sofiarp

Lulu is a tough streetwise narcotics cop who, like a Frank Serpico or a Dirty Harry Callahan, doesn't play by the rules or kowtow to his weak and/or corrupt superiors. Lulu thrives in this violent world, where sheer guts can overcome his squad's deficiencies of money and equipment. Despite the ruthless environment that he lives and works in every day, he still manages somehow to maintain his humanity.

Cast

Jean-Paul ComartDodo
Charlotte KadyMarie
Jean-Roger MiloManuel
Didier BezaceLucien 'Lulu' Marguet
Nils TavernierVincent
Philippe TorretonAntoine dit Looping, Antonio ou la Belette

