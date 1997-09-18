1997

L.A. Confidential

  • Crime
  • Drama
  • Thriller

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

September 18th, 1997

Studio

Regency Enterprises

Three detectives in the corrupt and brutal L.A. police force of the 1950s use differing methods to uncover a conspiracy behind the shotgun slayings of the patrons at an all-night diner in this lush tribute to tough film noir crime films. Based on the multi-layered James Ellroy novel.

Cast

Kevin SpaceyDet. Sgt. Jack Vincennes
Guy PearceDet. Lt. Edmund Jennings " Ed " Exley
Danny DeVitoSid Hudgens
James CromwellCap. Dudley Liam Smith
Kim BasingerLynn Bracken
Russell CroweBud White

