L.A. Confidential

Three detectives in the corrupt and brutal L.A. police force of the 1950s use differing methods to uncover a conspiracy behind the shotgun slayings of the patrons at an all-night diner in this lush tribute to tough film noir crime films. Based on the multi-layered James Ellroy novel.
|Kevin Spacey
|Det. Sgt. Jack Vincennes
|Guy Pearce
|Det. Lt. Edmund Jennings " Ed " Exley
|Danny DeVito
|Sid Hudgens
|James Cromwell
|Cap. Dudley Liam Smith
|Kim Basinger
|Lynn Bracken
|Russell Crowe
|Bud White
