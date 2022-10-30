L.A. Law: The Movie

Not Available

Reunion movie from the popular TV series reunites most of the original cast from the Los Angeles law firm of McKenzie-Brackman. In the eight years since the series ended, the founding senior partner, Leland McKenzie, has retired and left Douglas Brackman, Jr. as the senior managing partner. New employees to the firm are Brackman's over-achieving son Jason, who's at odds with his father, and ambitious and conniving associate Chloe Carpenter at odds with others. Former partner Michael Kuzak, is called out of retirement to help stop the impeding execution of a former client on death row. Meanwhile, divorce lawyer Arnie Becker deals with his toughest divorce: his own, where his estranged young wife has hired former McKenzie-Brackman lawyer Abby Perkins as her legal representation. Office manager Roxanne Melman deals with her ex-husband, Dave Meyer, who claims that he's dying and wants to spend some quality time with her. - Written by Matthew Patay