L.A. Zombie

the film follows an alien zombie creature as he emerges from the sea and attempts to make sense of his new home, Los Angeles. After getting picked up by a surfer in a truck, a severe accident occurs that results in the surfer lying dead in the middle of the road. The alien zombie has sex with the dead man and brings him back to life. Wandering away from the accident, he finds himself among LA’s homeless population where it becomes increasingly unclear whether he really is an alien zombie or a schizophrenic suffering from delusions. Like a kind of dark savior, the alien zombie proceeds to find various dead men in the Greater Los Angeles area and bring them back to life.