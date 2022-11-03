Not Available

L'Affittacamere

Gloria Guida is the cute girl (actually the only one) who inherits a mansion with her sister that they will use as a hotel; during the movie many guests arrive, some of them really weird, and their interactions with the girl is what the plot is about. There are delirious things like a judge obsessed with signing on female body parts or the junkie police dog, but 100 % of the movie is completely unfunny and the nudity is almost non-existent.

Cast

Gloria GuidaGiorgia Mainardi
Fran FullenwiderAngela Mainardi
Lino BanfiLilino
Enzo CannavaleMaresciallo Pasquale Esposito
Vittorio CaprioliOnorevole Vincenzi
Adolfo CeliGiudice Damiani

