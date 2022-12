Not Available

One of the most important cities on the island of Sardinia is Alghero, where in addition to many architectural memories of the passage of the Catalans, the Catalan language is still preserved. Taking advantage of the visit made by the Orfeó Català, there was a tour of its streets and squares, the cathedral and church of Sant Francesc, living with the people of Alghero and remembering history. The presence of Catalonia is alive everywhere.