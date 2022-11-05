L'amour à la chaîne

Not Available

Catherine Guérande (Valeria Ciangottini), a 19-year-old attractive Parisian girl, decides to become a prostitute after a messy love affair. She did not count on Pornotropos (Jean Yanne), a brutal racketeer who runs the profitable business of model agencies, cabarets, and camping sites, backed by Thanatos (Jean-Marie Fertey), his brother, who runs the mugging and murder side of their business. Pornotropos is not taking it well that a freelancer is around reducing his profits, and he sets his girls to harass and beat her up. Catherine does not take his mistreatment and moves to another brothel. But luck has it that an old man (Roger Karl) dies in her room, and that he was the owner of a marketing agency. Paul (Jacques Destoop), a young and handsome executive in his company, decides to investigate the shady causes of death of his late boss, and when Paul meets Catherine it's love at first sight.