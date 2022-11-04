L'amour à la mer

Not Available

Guy Gilles wrote, directed and starred in this light romantic drama with Daniel Moosmann and Genevieve Thenier. When a sailor has an affair with a young secretary, he is unable to deal with his feelings and finally ends the relationship. The secretary is seen going about her daily routine as she talks to friends, writes letters, and is seemingly as secure with the affair as the man is unsure. New Wave cinematic techniques such as frozen images and mixing color with black-and-white photography.