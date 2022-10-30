L'ange gardien

Not Available

Normand, a retired policeman, works in a building as a night guard. One evening, he surprises Nathalie and Guylain in the middle of a robbery and, following a chase around the building, they manage to escape. Strangely, Nathalie comes to visit Normand a few weeks later, looking for refuge. An unusual relationship develops between the two and they discover that their lives are not at all what they seemed.