Not Available

L'ange gardien

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Normand, a retired policeman, works in a building as a night guard. One evening, he surprises Nathalie and Guylain in the middle of a robbery and, following a chase around the building, they manage to escape. Strangely, Nathalie comes to visit Normand a few weeks later, looking for refuge. An unusual relationship develops between the two and they discover that their lives are not at all what they seemed.

Cast

Guy NadonNormand
Marilyn CastonguayNathalie
Patrick HivonGuylain
Véronique Le FlaguaisMonique
Frédéric PierreKarl

View Full Cast >

Images