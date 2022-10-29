L'Arc~en~Ciel: World Tour The Final 2012

Not Available

Live DVD of L'Arc-en-Ciel features the final day of their "WORLD TOUR 2012" held at National Olympic Stadium in Tokyo. There are 13 editions, and this one consists of 2 DVDs, 2 CDs, and two live photo books. The first CD is "WORLD'S BEST SELECTION," which is a CD sold only at overseas concert venues, and the second CD features 3 live tracks from the concert in Hong Kong. Two photo books each feature the concert at National Olympic Stadium in Tokyo and the one in Hong Kong. *Contents of the second CD and a photo book are different from other editions.