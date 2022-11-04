L'arrière pays

Not Available

Scripter Jacques Nolot made his directorial debut with this French drama, winner of the Prix Georges Sadoul. In a small town in southwestern France, successful actor Jacques Pruez (Nolot) returns home briefly to visit his dying mother. When she dies, neighbor women bath and dress her naked body. At her burial, he is asked to sign autographs. During his stay, a look at local nastiness and the habits of Pruez family members reveals why Jacques Pruez left the town and rarely returned. Shown in the Cinemas in France section at the 1998 Cannes Film Festival.