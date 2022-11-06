Not Available

L'enfant de Paris

  • Drama

A film shot as a serial, searching for a real cinematographic form, far from its fairy origins. Beautiful trip to Nice where you can feel Perret's joy to film. The walk of Bosco-Maurice Lagrénée in the city and on the Promenade des Anglais, the triumph of the return of Captain de Valen-Emile Keppens from the colonies, the poor orphan Marie-Laure, every thing recalls the poetic realism that will be in fashion later in the French cinema, even if there is a reactionnary background in L'enfant de Paris. It makes us think of Duvivier, Carné, Vigo already...

Cast

Léonce PerretLéonce
Louis LeubasEdmond Le Bachelier
Maurice LagrenéeLe Bosco
Émile KeppensPierre de Valen
Marie DorlyLa gouvernante
Suzanne Le Bret

