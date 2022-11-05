L'hirondelle et la mésange

Not Available

Herr Pierre Van Groot owns two barges; Van Groot, his wife, and his sister-in-law, navigate along the north channels between Belgium and France. Herr Pierre transports construction material in his barges but he earns extra francs trafficking in diamonds which he hides in the boat’s rudder whenever he reaches the borders of those two countries. Pierre engages a new first mate, Michel but he doesn’t know that Michel is wise to the diamond smuggling.