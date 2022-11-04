L'horloge magique ou La petite fille qui voulait être princesse

Not Available

It's the story of Yolande, a little girl (about 12) who wanted to become a princess. Bombastus, her old father, has created a marvelous and big clock crowded with little characters (animated puppets). On each hour ring, one of the twelve knights of the clock comes into motion. They're all in love with the princess but a strong black knight doesn't agree... It's not a happy end. So Yolande will dive deep into her dreams, maybe to change the story. It's the second part of the movie. Sylph, master of this imaginary earth and Ondin, master of the aquatic world are the main characters. Yolande and then the man of her dreams join this strange world...